Advertisement

Indian Creek Zoo welcomes black bears Sweet Pea and Jiggs

Indian Creek is unveiling its new bear enclosure this weekend
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville is home to hundreds of animals. Since first opening in 2014, it’s become a popular destination. The zoo has rapidly expanded, and the latest project there involves a new home for two of its most popular residents.

Sweet Pea and Jiggs are black bears. They moved into their latest new digs last weekend. The 11,000-square-foot enclosure includes all kinds of safety measures, and plenty of things they would find in their natural habitat.

Joe Garverick owns Indian Creek.

“They have a pond in their new space. Bears love water. They have also have trees to climb, and we’re going to build more platforms for them. We are also already working on their next enclosure. We have about 3-acres in the back of the property, and we are building their next space there. We may be able to start that later this year. They only weighed about six pounds when we got them. He will get up to about 500 pounds and she will be about 250 pounds. They will dig a shallow den this winter, just like they would in the wild. Their heart rate will go down to about 12-14 beats a minute, so they will be in semi-hibernation,” said Garverick.

Julie Angell is the zoo manager. She is a retired Jeep worker who says combining her love of animals with her job has been a dream come true. She loves all the animals, but does admit to having a few favorites.

“They are all amazing and special to work with, but my favorites are the wolves. I have been working with them from the start. They greet me with the same excitement a house dog would, and that warms your heart. We really do have an incredible group of animals here. We have more than 300 animals, and 77 different species,” said Angell.

The new bear exhibit officially opens to the public this weekend. There will be keeper talks about the bears both Saturday and Sunday.

To learn more about the bears and the zoo. log on to indiancreekzoo.com

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Victory Center’s Celebrity Wait Night is going virtual

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Since 1996, The Victory Center has been offering free resources to cancer survivors and their families.Almost 50 percent of its budget comes from fundraisers but the pandemic has created a huge obstacle.

News

University of Findlay’s tape transformation

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The walls of Shafer Library currently feature illustrations of students made entirely out of tape.

News

New bear exhibit at Indian Creek

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The two black bears have lived at the zoo since they were small cubs

News

Miracola attempts another Guinness World Record

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Your Vote

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to allow early ballot processing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The bill will help to ensure every vote is counted in the November election.

Coronavirus

Whitmer: Court ruling could mean rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled a 1945 law unconstitutional, and that Whitmer lacked authority to issue orders under a separate law passed in 1976.

Science

UT scientist receives $1.1 million grant for work in clean water solutions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Dr. Jason Huntley discovered that native freshwater bacteria can destroy toxins produced during harmful algal blooms.

News

BBB holding Shred Day to help protect your identity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The event runs from 9-1 on Saturday, October 10th and the first three bags are free.

News

GoPro lost in the Atlantic Ocean returned to Michigan teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
A boy who lost his camera in the ocean while on vacation thought he would never see it again, until the kindness of strangers proved otherwise.

Crime

Police searching for suspects who stole truck, used debit card for purchases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The stolen card was used at various locations for $1,600 in purchases.