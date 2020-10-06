Indian Creek Zoo welcomes black bears Sweet Pea and Jiggs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville is home to hundreds of animals. Since first opening in 2014, it’s become a popular destination. The zoo has rapidly expanded, and the latest project there involves a new home for two of its most popular residents.

Sweet Pea and Jiggs are black bears. They moved into their latest new digs last weekend. The 11,000-square-foot enclosure includes all kinds of safety measures, and plenty of things they would find in their natural habitat.

Joe Garverick owns Indian Creek.

“They have a pond in their new space. Bears love water. They have also have trees to climb, and we’re going to build more platforms for them. We are also already working on their next enclosure. We have about 3-acres in the back of the property, and we are building their next space there. We may be able to start that later this year. They only weighed about six pounds when we got them. He will get up to about 500 pounds and she will be about 250 pounds. They will dig a shallow den this winter, just like they would in the wild. Their heart rate will go down to about 12-14 beats a minute, so they will be in semi-hibernation,” said Garverick.

Julie Angell is the zoo manager. She is a retired Jeep worker who says combining her love of animals with her job has been a dream come true. She loves all the animals, but does admit to having a few favorites.

“They are all amazing and special to work with, but my favorites are the wolves. I have been working with them from the start. They greet me with the same excitement a house dog would, and that warms your heart. We really do have an incredible group of animals here. We have more than 300 animals, and 77 different species,” said Angell.

The new bear exhibit officially opens to the public this weekend. There will be keeper talks about the bears both Saturday and Sunday.

To learn more about the bears and the zoo. log on to indiancreekzoo.com

