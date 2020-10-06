Advertisement

Lowe’s hosting drive-thru trick-or-treating

(KCRG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Halloween is likely going to be different this year for kids all over the country.

Lowe’s Home Improvement stores want to make sure that doesn’t mean it’s canceled entirely. The warehouse stores are offering drive-thru curbside trick-or-treating.

Families can register at this link to reserve a spot. The on either Oct. 22 or 29, families can drive up to the store for free candy and a pumpkin.

Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Zoom meeting discusses Issue 18

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTVG Staff
This levy costs the owner of a $100,000 home $55.13 annually, or $1.06 per week. It generates $13.4 million annually.

News

Breaking down the Presidential COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
A ProMedica physician breaks down the medications President Trump -- and Toledoans -- have taken while hospitalized for the virus.

News

The Presidential COVID-19 Treatment

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Toledo native Katie Trumbull is trying to win a singing competition in order to help a foundation.

Updated: 8 hours ago
Toledo native Katie Trumbull is trying to win a singing competition in order to help a foundation.

Latest News

News

BGSU student and Toledo native trying to win Broadway singing contest

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The winner will receive prizes and $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. For Trumbull, there’s no question where the money would go if she won. It would go to the Janet Phleger Foundation - a foundation that helped her get to where she is now.

News

Toledo native Katie Turnbull is trying to win a singing competition.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Toledo native Katie Turnbull is trying to win a singing competition.

News

Ohio Northern University VP performs unique national anthem for Browns game

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Bradshaw’s co-worker down the hall - who happens to be a Cleveland Browns season ticker holder - thought it would be a good idea to nominate Bradshaw to sing the anthem before a Browns game.

News

Local company gets creative when it comes to raising money for Making Strides

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The Northwest Ohio Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for The American Cancer Society in recent years.

News

NW Ohio Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Updated: 12 hours ago
Because of the pandemic, it is virtual this year

News

Staying Safe During a Pandemic Halloween

Updated: 13 hours ago