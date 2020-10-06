Lowe’s hosting drive-thru trick-or-treating

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Halloween is likely going to be different this year for kids all over the country.

Lowe’s Home Improvement stores want to make sure that doesn’t mean it’s canceled entirely. The warehouse stores are offering drive-thru curbside trick-or-treating.

Families can register at this link to reserve a spot. The on either Oct. 22 or 29, families can drive up to the store for free candy and a pumpkin.

Costumes are encouraged but not required.

