October 6th Weather Forecast

Sunny, Warm & Breezy
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and breezy today. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds will gust up to 25 mph this afternoon. Tonight won’t be as cool with lows in the middle 50s. Wednesday will bring a sunny sky with highs in the middle 70s. Winds will gust up to 30 mph. Thursday will be sunny and a bit cooler, but highs return to the upper 70s by the weekend.

