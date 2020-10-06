Advertisement

Packaged fruit sold by Walmart recalled over listeria concerns

Country Fresh fruit sent to some Walmart stores is being recalled due to a listeria threat.
Country Fresh fruit sent to some Walmart stores is being recalled due to a listeria threat.(Source: FDA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Packaged fruit sold at Walmart stores in nine states is being voluntarily recalled due to a risk of listeria contamination.

The Country Fresh packages include pre-cut apples, mangoes, pineapples, cantaloupes and grapes.

The products were sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

They have best-by dates of Oct. 3 to 11.

No one has gotten sick, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discovered listeria monocytogenes on equipment near where the products are packaged.

“Walmart retail stores are removing the recalled product from store shelves and inventories immediately,” according to the FDA notice.

The FDA said customers who have any of the recalled products should throw them away.

Symptoms of listeria monocytogenes illness are high fever, headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The illness can be fatal.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Vote

Still infectious, Trump back at White House — without mask

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
On Tuesday, Trump repeated his previous comparisons between COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

National

Hurricane Delta now Category 3, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified into a Category 2 hurricane early Tuesday, packing 110 mph (175 kmh) winds on a course to hammer southeastern Mexico and then grow to a potentially catastrophic Category 4 as it approaches the U.S. Gulf coast.

National

California wildfires are huge this year, but not deadliest

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Five of the 10 largest wildfires in state history have occurred since August.

News

GoPro lost in the Atlantic Ocean returned to Michigan teen

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
A boy who lost his camera in the ocean while on vacation thought he would never see it again, until the kindness of strangers proved otherwise.

Latest News

Crime

Police searching for suspects who stole truck, used debit card for purchases

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The stolen card was used at various locations for $1,600 in purchases.

News

What is the difference between two major COVID tests?

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
There are two different tests for the coronavirus, but they test for different things at different speeds and with different levels of accuracy.

National

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Three scientists won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for advancing our understanding of black holes.

National

Glass fires evacuations lifted, threat continues

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Calistoga, California, residents return home after wildfire evacuations.

News

GoPro lost in the ocean returned to Michigan teen

Updated: 55 minutes ago
A boy who lost his camera in the ocean while on vacation thought he would never see it again, until the kindness of strangers proved otherwise.

Your Vote

US trade deficit up to $67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years.