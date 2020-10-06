Police searching for suspects who stole truck, used debit card for purchases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a wallet and used the debit card inside to make purchases totaling around $1,600.

The victim told police he was doing landscape work in the 4100 block of Bennett Rd. on September 23, when he noticed a silver sedan pull to the other side of his work truck and trailer. When he walked to the other side of his truck to see what was happening, his truck and trailer pulled away. The silver car followed the truck out of the parking lot.

The landscape company filed a stolen vehicle report, and the victim was unable to provide information on the suspect or suspect vehicle.

The victim had his wallet inside the truck, with his debit card and driver’s license inside. When he went to cancel his debit card, the victim was advised it had been used on purchases at the Home Depot on Secor Rd., an unknown Shell gas station, and a carryout on Cleveland. The total of the purchases is $1,598.

Toledo Police have shared a photo of a suspect in the crime. They ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

