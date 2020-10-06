The Presidential COVID-19 Treatment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the steps taken for his treatment while hospitalized included multiple medications.

The Physician to the President, Dr. Sean Conley, said Monday “We’re in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient that received the therapies he has so early in the course.”

But what exactly are those drugs used for, and are they being used to help people struggling with the virus in our area?

Dr. Brian Kaminski, ProMedica’s Vice President of Quality and Safety breaks down each treatment for us, detailing how respiratory treatments, like supplementing with oxygen to help people breathe, are still the primary focus of care.

He also says two out of three medications given to the President are the same used on COVID-19 patients with more severe symptoms locally.

“Some of them are considered experimental or investigational still and some have shown evidence that they really only do work for those patients who do have more severe disease," tells Dr. Kaminski.

According to the medical team at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, President Trump has been treated with Remdesivir, an antiviral medication that increases survivability and was first developed to help treat the Ebola virus.

Another drug on the list, dexamethasone, is a steroid that when given at the right time can reduce inflammation in more severe cases, but is not typically used early on in treatment, as it can inhibit the body’s immune system.

In addition, a more experimental medication given to the president was a monoclonal antibody treatment.

“These are synthetic antibodies made outside the body and given to a patient through an IV that can help combat the virus directly by neutralizing the virus,” says Dr. Kaminski. “Locally, we routinely give the first two, the steroid and the antiviral to patients who meet criteria that make us believe they’re going to benefit from those medications.”

For those recovering at home, Dr. Kaminski advises that rest, time, and home remedies for the illness are still the most effective, along with fever-reducing medication to start feeling better faster.

If you do notice a more rapid decline or shortness of breathe, especially in the 7-10 day window of developing symptoms, you should seek healthcare.

