The Victory Center’s Celebrity Wait Night is going virtual

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since 1996, The Victory Center has been offering free resources to cancer survivors and their families.

Almost 50 percent of its budget comes from fundraisers, but the pandemic has created a huge obstacle.

“Add COVID to the mix and that is a huge part of our budget that we are trying to make up for in ways that normally we would of had all of these people together,” Executive Director Dianne Cherry said. “So we’ve had to be really creative, and think outside the box, and find new ways to do what we used to do.”

From now until October 15th, The Victory Center will be hosting its Celebrity Wait Night virtually.

“They can give a tip to their waiter, so their waiter will have a page on the website, or they can buy raffle tickets for a basket, or they can bid on a silent auction item.”

The Victory Center is still offering free resources to cancer patients and their families. They hope to continue its mission for years to come, with the help of the community. For ways to give click here: https://thevictorycenter.org/

