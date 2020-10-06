TPD warning elderly residents of string of home invasions, burglaries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have issued a warning for elderly residents to be careful with a new crime happening across the city.

According to TPD, there have been several reports recently of people going to the homes of elderly people and gaining entry by telling them they need to make sure the water is working. Once inside, they distract the resident while others enter the home and steal belongings.

The individuals will have what appears to be an official-looking ID badge.

On September 30, an 89-year-old woman who lives in the 4400 block of 288th St. had a diamond ring, pearl necklace with gems, five silver necklaces, and three gold pendants stolen during a similar incident.

She told police a Hispanic male, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, showed her an ID badge and needed to check her water. They eventually ended up downstairs. She became suspicious and went upstairs, where she found a heavy-set white male in his 40s and a bigger, tall Black male run from her back bedroom and out the front door.

The males fled the location in a full-size, newer black pickup truck.

TPD reminds people to never let anyone in your home that you do not know or have not scheduled an appointment with. If you are ever in doubt, call 911.

