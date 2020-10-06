Advertisement

University of Findlay’s tape transformation

The walls of Shafer Library currently feature illustrations of students made entirely out of tape.
University of Findlay Art students recreate the faces of their peers onto the walls of Shafer Library entirely with tape.
University of Findlay Art students recreate the faces of their peers onto the walls of Shafer Library entirely with tape.(Jack Bassett)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - If you look closely at Shafer Library at the University of Findlay you’ll find tape and lots of it. The building is covered in blue painters tape pieced together into the shape of faces. Those faces belong to students at the university.

Shafer Library's new temporary look featuring tape portraits of Oilier students.
Shafer Library's new temporary look featuring tape portraits of Oilier students.(Jack Bassett)

“I’ve heard people say, the library looks so boring and maybe like it needed something new on it, and they’re like this is the perfect thing to look at," says freshman Jazsmin Ganaban. “Now it gives a little life to the campus.”

Ganaban is enrolled in U Findlay’s 2-D Visual Fundamentals of Art class and is one of the creative minds behind the library’s transformation. As part of the class curriculum, the student’s sketched portraits of their peers.

University of Findlay freshman Jazsmin Ganaban places tape against the stone walls of Shafer Library.
University of Findlay freshman Jazsmin Ganaban places tape against the stone walls of Shafer Library.(Jack Bassett)

“We are not allowed to look at the paper at all, we are not allowed to lift our pencils from the paper, we just have to go with what our eyes see," explains Ganaban. “We are just going with what we feel is right.”

Those blindly drawn images were then re-created, using tape, into a mural on the walls of Shafer Library. Renae Schulze, also a freshman, says students took to ladders and ledges, sticking tape to stone while creating eyes, lips, and the essence of one another.

“It was definitely a lot of effort to get the little details because tape is not something that’s flexible, its not like a pencil," says Shulze. "You can’t draw a curved line as easily. So it definitely took a lot of time to figure out how to make the tape work for us.”

Faces of University of Findlay students wrap around the walls of Shafer Library.
Faces of University of Findlay students wrap around the walls of Shafer Library.(Jack Bassett)

The project comes as a way to adapt in-person classes amid COVID-19 while giving back to the University community through art.

“Instead of sitting there and thinking ‘oh no, today is so terrible,’ they have this sudden distraction," says Ganaban. “They take a moment to stop and look and admire beauty for a second."

