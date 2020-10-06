Advertisement

What is the difference between two major COVID tests?

There are two different tests for the coronavirus, but they test for different things at different speeds and with different levels of accuracy.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Testing is a major part of the public health response to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the key to contact tracing and isolating those who could be spreading the disease even while they remain asymptomatic. But there isn’t just one test for the virus and not all tests are created equal.

Right now, there are two different types of tests you might be given when you go to get one. The PCR test is considered a more reliable option but it’s slower. This is a molecular test and takes a few days to get the results back.

The other is a rapid antigen test. It detects proteins on the surface of the virus and can give you results in as little as 15-minutes but it’s less accurate. According to the FDA, “positive results are usually highly accurate but negative results may need to be confirmed with a PCR molecular test.” The rapid test is also frequently not covered by insurance and can run about $75.

With both tests, a positive result is almost always accurate, according to medical experts. It is more common to get a false negative. Therefore, if you test negative but you are experiencing any symptoms at all, you are urged to talk with your medical provider to get another test.

