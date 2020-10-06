Whitmer: Court ruling could mean rise in COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - The Michigan Supreme Court took action against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s power to continue orders she issued during the state’s battle against the coronavirus.

During her Tuesday press conference, Whitmer addressed the court’s actions, saying the ruling doesn’t remove all the orders she issued.

“For the last seven months, I’ve been making the tough decisions that have taken us from the state with the third-highest number of COVID cases per million back in March and April, to now, we’re the 33rd highest in September,” Whitmer said. “We’ve made incredible strides in this state. We have one of the best economic recoveries, too.”

On Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court struck down the statute under which Whitmer issued several of the orders. The court said it was an “unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled the 1945 law unconstitutional, and added that Whitmer lacked authority to issue orders under a separate law passed in 1976.

To limit confusion over which orders are still valid, the governor announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would be issuing orders to limit the number of people at gatherings and to require face masks. These orders mimic orders signed by the governor in the early days of the pandemic.

“Studies have shown that those actions saved thousands of lives,” Whitmer said.

