Zoom meeting discusses Issue 18

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Committee for Children and Lucas County Children Services is kicking off the campaign for Issue 18, which will renew an existing 1.8 mill operating levy for five years.

It is not a new tax. This levy costs the owner of a $100,000 home $55.13 annually, or $1.06 per week. It generates $13.4 million annually, or approximately one-quarter of the agency’s operating revenue. Together with a ten-year levy passed in 2018, levy dollars represent 54 percent of LCCS' budget. They are used to pay for casework services, foster care per-diems, contracted services for clients, other client supports, building occupancy, and other routine expenses.

The Committee for Children is hosting a Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. today.

