Advertisement

Zoom meeting discusses Issue 18

Deadline to register for Nov. 2020 election is Oct. 5.
Deadline to register for Nov. 2020 election is Oct. 5.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Committee for Children and Lucas County Children Services is kicking off the campaign for Issue 18, which will renew an existing 1.8 mill operating levy for five years.

It is not a new tax. This levy costs the owner of a $100,000 home $55.13 annually, or $1.06 per week. It generates $13.4 million annually, or approximately one-quarter of the agency’s operating revenue. Together with a ten-year levy passed in 2018, levy dollars represent 54 percent of LCCS' budget. They are used to pay for casework services, foster care per-diems, contracted services for clients, other client supports, building occupancy, and other routine expenses.

The Committee for Children is hosting a Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. today.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lowe’s hosting drive-thru trick-or-treating

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WTVG Staff
On either Oct. 22 or 29, families can drive up to the store for free candy and a pumpkin.

News

Breaking down the Presidential COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
A ProMedica physician breaks down the medications President Trump -- and Toledoans -- have taken while hospitalized for the virus.

News

The Presidential COVID-19 Treatment

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Toledo native Katie Trumbull is trying to win a singing competition in order to help a foundation.

Updated: 8 hours ago
Toledo native Katie Trumbull is trying to win a singing competition in order to help a foundation.

Latest News

News

BGSU student and Toledo native trying to win Broadway singing contest

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The winner will receive prizes and $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. For Trumbull, there’s no question where the money would go if she won. It would go to the Janet Phleger Foundation - a foundation that helped her get to where she is now.

News

Toledo native Katie Turnbull is trying to win a singing competition.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Toledo native Katie Turnbull is trying to win a singing competition.

News

Ohio Northern University VP performs unique national anthem for Browns game

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Bradshaw’s co-worker down the hall - who happens to be a Cleveland Browns season ticker holder - thought it would be a good idea to nominate Bradshaw to sing the anthem before a Browns game.

News

Local company gets creative when it comes to raising money for Making Strides

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The Northwest Ohio Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for The American Cancer Society in recent years.

News

NW Ohio Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Updated: 12 hours ago
Because of the pandemic, it is virtual this year

News

Staying Safe During a Pandemic Halloween

Updated: 13 hours ago