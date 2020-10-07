50,000+ poll workers sign up in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - With 27 days until the election, 51,918 Ohioans have signed up to serve as a poll worker on November 3, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Wednesday.

This includes 21,079 Democratic poll workers and 19,169 Republicans. However, because of Party requirements not being met in many counties, 17,257 poll workers are still needed to meet the state’s goal.

The breakdown can be seen on Ohio’s first-ever Poll Worker Tracker. The tracker continues to give Ohioans, counties, and partner organizations clear goals for poll worker recruitment for the November election.

“A new generation of patriotic poll workers are stepping up in ways never seen before,” said LaRose. “It’s clear that our diverse and innovative poll worker recruitment campaigns are working, but there is still more work to do.”

The state has a goal of finding 7,500 Democratic poll workers in specific counties throughout the state. meanwhile, nearly 10,000 Republican poll workers are needed, most in Cuyahoga and Franklin Counties.

