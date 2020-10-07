Antwerp High School to receive a $1,500 grant from the NFL

ANTWERP, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a technique to Kendric Robinson’s art assignment in his class Tuesday morning at Antwerp High School. Which is much like the technique he uses on the football field to play well as a sophomore defensive line.

“I’ve been using my hands more to get off the ball,” Robinson said. “See where the ball is going, see where the quarterback is and get my hands off him and make a tackle.”

Antwerp head football coach Jason Hale is in his second season as the school’s head coach.

“Technique is important because it is not all just about being fast or your size,” Hale said. “You gotta have great technique. The guy who has the best technique will win the matchup 99 percent of the time.”

Robinson’s recent effort in a game drew the eyes of the National Football League and its weekly Way to Play program honoring a prep football player and awarding a grant of $1,500 for equipment to that player’s school.

“I called my athletic director Drew Altmus and were like, ‘Hey is this for real?’” Hale said. “At first we’re like, ‘No way this happens to us at Antwerp.’ But after we looked into it and found out we were very excited and honored because we are a small school and anything we get to help us with our equipment is great.”

Robinson drew the attention for his technique, but he also draws attention for his size as a sophomore. Robinson measures 6 foot 3 inches tall and 270 pounds.

“It makes me happy that I can help my team and buy new equipment,” Robinson said. “Maybe help the little ones buy them new equipment or do whatever with it.”

Hale says the school’s booster program provides a lot of help to his team - as does a yearly soap fundraiser. But $1,500 can buy multiple items or one big item for the football program.

