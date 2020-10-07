Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing Toledo teenager

Olivia Grant is a missing Toledo teenager. She was last seen at her Moran Ave. home on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Olivia Grant is a missing Toledo teenager. She was last seen at her Moran Ave. home on Saturday, Oct. 3.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a 15-year-old who went missing from her west Toledo home Saturday morning.

Olivia Grant, 15, left her home in the 800 block of Moran Ave. around 10 a.m. Saturday. Her family and police attempted to call her cell phone multiple times, but it has been turned off.

According to Grant’s mother, she left for work around 7 a.m. with Olivia still asleep on the couch. The missing teen’s grandmother was asleep in a back room when she heard the door around 10 a.m. When she got out of bed around 11 a.m., there were rolled up clothes underneath a blanket on the couch to appear like the teen was still there.

Grant could be wearing black Victoria Secret pants, but her mother was unsure exactly what she was wearing when she left.

Grant attends Rogers High School and goes to the Dental Center of Northwest Ohio.

If anyone has information related to Grant, please contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

