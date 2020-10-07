Authorities searching for missing Toledo teenager

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a 15-year-old who went missing from her west Toledo home Saturday morning.

Olivia Grant, 15, left her home in the 800 block of Moran Ave. around 10 a.m. Saturday. Her family and police attempted to call her cell phone multiple times, but it has been turned off.

According to Grant’s mother, she left for work around 7 a.m. with Olivia still asleep on the couch. The missing teen’s grandmother was asleep in a back room when she heard the door around 10 a.m. When she got out of bed around 11 a.m., there were rolled up clothes underneath a blanket on the couch to appear like the teen was still there.

Grant could be wearing black Victoria Secret pants, but her mother was unsure exactly what she was wearing when she left.

Grant attends Rogers High School and goes to the Dental Center of Northwest Ohio.

Runaway Juvenile: Olivia Grant, 15, was last seen in the 800 block of Moran. Olivia is 5'09", 200lbs, with black hair... Posted by Toledo Police Department on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

If anyone has information related to Grant, please contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

