Advertisement

Cannaley Treehouse Village offers ADA accessible adventure

The United Spinal Association of Northwest Ohio toured the treehouses at Oak Openings Preserve Metropark.
The village is located in the Beach Ridge area of Oak Openings Preserve.
The village is located in the Beach Ridge area of Oak Openings Preserve.(WTVG)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - When many people first walk through the Cannaley Treehouse Village at Oak Openings Preserve Metropark, they are taken aback by the fairytale-like quality of the serene tree-top escapes.

Others may not be walking, but the childlike wonderment remains the same.

The Northwest Ohio chapter of the United Spinal Association booked a tour with Metroparks Toledo to see the village for themselves on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s very nice to be able to participate with something we’ve heard so much about," says chapter president Tenesha Ulrich, who like other members, was thrilled that her wheelchair wasn’t a barrier between her and the outdoors. “The ramps were a really nice way to get up into the treehouses and see how beautiful this area is and to enjoy it, like everybody else.”

Metroparks Toledo spokesman Scott Carpenter says accessibility for all was a priority from the start.

“We build two of the treehouses, the day use, and one of the overnights to be ADA accessible, which includes ramps to get up to the treehouses and maneuverability inside the treehouses,” explains Carpenter.

The Flatwood Commons treehouse, available for day use, features an ADA-accessible ramp and deck.

For overnight stays, the Hub can accommodate 4 guests, with an ADA accessible ramp to the treehouse along with a spacious bathroom, an accessible bedroom with a queen bed, a loft with a queen bed, and a couch.

As the group toured the village, Metroparks employees had the chance to hear valuable insight on how they could make the treehouses even easier to enjoy for all abilities.

“The kitchen we had a few tips and things we told them they might be able to do better, such as being about to reach the microwave," says Ulrich.

“It was really helpful for us, too,” says Carpenter. “We love showing it off for one thing, but we also got some really good feedback we can pass onto our folks.”

To find out more information about the Northwest Ohio United Spinal Association, click here to visit their website or keep up with them on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Homeless shelters prepare for winter spike

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Area homeless shelters are preparing for the spike in need when the temperatures drop.

News

The Victory Center’s Celebrity Wait Night is going virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Since 1996, The Victory Center has been offering free resources to cancer survivors and their families.Almost 50 percent of its budget comes from fundraisers but the pandemic has created a huge obstacle.

News

University of Findlay’s tape transformation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The walls of Shafer Library currently feature illustrations of students made entirely out of tape.

News

Indian Creek Zoo unveils new home for black bears Sweet Pea and Jiggs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville is home to hundreds of animals.

Latest News

News

New bear exhibit at Indian Creek

Updated: 4 hours ago
The two black bears have lived at the zoo since they were small cubs

News

Miracola attempts another Guinness World Record

Updated: 8 hours ago

Your Vote

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to allow early ballot processing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The bill will help to ensure every vote is counted in the November election.

Coronavirus

Whitmer: Court ruling could mean rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled a 1945 law unconstitutional, and that Whitmer lacked authority to issue orders under a separate law passed in 1976.

Science

UT scientist receives $1.1 million grant for work in clean water solutions

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Dr. Jason Huntley discovered that native freshwater bacteria can destroy toxins produced during harmful algal blooms.

News

BBB holding Shred Day to help protect your identity

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The event runs from 9-1 on Saturday, October 10th and the first three bags are free.