Cannaley Treehouse Village offers ADA accessible adventure

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - When many people first walk through the Cannaley Treehouse Village at Oak Openings Preserve Metropark, they are taken aback by the fairytale-like quality of the serene tree-top escapes.

Others may not be walking, but the childlike wonderment remains the same.

The Northwest Ohio chapter of the United Spinal Association booked a tour with Metroparks Toledo to see the village for themselves on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s very nice to be able to participate with something we’ve heard so much about," says chapter president Tenesha Ulrich, who like other members, was thrilled that her wheelchair wasn’t a barrier between her and the outdoors. “The ramps were a really nice way to get up into the treehouses and see how beautiful this area is and to enjoy it, like everybody else.”

Metroparks Toledo spokesman Scott Carpenter says accessibility for all was a priority from the start.

“We build two of the treehouses, the day use, and one of the overnights to be ADA accessible, which includes ramps to get up to the treehouses and maneuverability inside the treehouses,” explains Carpenter.

The Flatwood Commons treehouse, available for day use, features an ADA-accessible ramp and deck.

For overnight stays, the Hub can accommodate 4 guests, with an ADA accessible ramp to the treehouse along with a spacious bathroom, an accessible bedroom with a queen bed, a loft with a queen bed, and a couch.

As the group toured the village, Metroparks employees had the chance to hear valuable insight on how they could make the treehouses even easier to enjoy for all abilities.

“The kitchen we had a few tips and things we told them they might be able to do better, such as being about to reach the microwave," says Ulrich.

“It was really helpful for us, too,” says Carpenter. “We love showing it off for one thing, but we also got some really good feedback we can pass onto our folks.”

To find out more information about the Northwest Ohio United Spinal Association, click here to visit their website or keep up with them on Facebook.

