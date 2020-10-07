Dorr Elementary’s Hadsell named Secretary of the Year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Being a school secretary can be a thankless and demanding job. Cheri Copeland-Shull, principal at Dorr Elementary, says Cindy Hadswell handles the job with grace.

“She’s just an amazing person, not just from the skill set she brings to Dorr Elementary but also her effervescence and her positivity, and she just makes sure things are running smoothly each and every day,” Copeland-Shull said.

Hadswell was named Secretary of the Year by the Ohio Association of Elementary School Teachers. She has served as the secretary at Dorr Elementary for almost a decade.

“I love my job because I am the face of Dorr within our community, and that is my most important position," she said. “If we are not good communicators with our students, our staff, and our parents, we have not done a good service.”

Hadswell was very surprised and very honored by the award,

"I work with a wonderful team of people here at Dorr, and I couldn’t be happier to come to school each and everyday.” she said.

Cindy strives to be the best and now she has the award to prove it.

