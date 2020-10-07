Advertisement

‘He gave me my life back’: Hospital CEO saves man who collapsed on casino floor

By KSNV Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – A stranger was in the right place at the right time to help save a Phoenix man’s life.

Tuesday was discharge day for 71-year-old Pablo Bernabe, who spent two weeks in University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

“I feel great!” he said.

He was recovering from open heart surgery and heading home with an incredible story to tell.

It was Sept. 23 at the Golden Nugget casino. Bernabe was celebrating his 42nd wedding anniversary when he collapsed on the casino floor.

As fate would have it, Mason Van Houweling was there too.

“We did his pulse, took it three times, no pulse. Very diaphoretic, or sweaty. All the classic symptoms of full cardiac arrest,” said Van Houweling, the CEO of University Medical Center.

Van Houweling started chest compressions and used the hotel’s automated external defibrillator to bring Bernabe back.

“I saw his right eye, I’ll never forget it, slowly open, and just faintly I go, ‘We got him. We got him,’” Van Houweling said.

It’s Van Houweling’s job as the hospital CEO to manage the day-to-day operations of the facility, not to perform front-line emergency care.

But on that day, Van Houweling’s training in CPR paid off, and he said it’s a skill everyone should learn.

“He gave me my life back,” Bernabe said.

Bernabe promises he and his wife will return to Las Vegas to finish their anniversary celebration cut short, and to visit the man they said made that opportunity possible.

“For me, it’s the most meaningful thing that’s ever happened in my life,” Van Houweling said. “The biggest impact in my life, and it’s changed me forever.”

It takes less than three hours to learn CPR. The American Red Cross even offers an online class.

Copyright 2020 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

