Holiday shopping season presents another pandemic challenge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s hard to believe, but the holiday shopping season isn’t that far off. In fact, some of you may have already started your hunt for the perfect gifts. But the pandemic has meant a lot of changes for local small businesses, and the holiday shopping season is no exception.

Northwest Ohio is full of locally-owned boutiques and shops. This year has been an enormous challenge for a lot of them. Many store owners have already worked on their plans to get you in the door this season. Things like having lower price points on some merchandise, and offering more casual and comfortable clothes.

Meredith Moore owns The Sophia Lustig Shop in downtown Toledo.

“I do believe what sets us apart is our relationship with the customer. We have generations of families that shop here. The store first opened 84 years ago, and has certainly weathered more than a few storms since then. We have made changes to keep us moving forward. It’s just different right now, and we’re going to roll with it,” said Moore.

Meig McIntyre owns Meig in downtown Perrysburg.

“November and December make up 35- 40% of my year. I think we are lucky here in Northwest Ohio because our customers all understand just how important it is to shop local at a time like this. We’ve made a lot of changes to merchandise, and I have been making masks through it all. It is really an important time to innovate,” said McIntyre.

Kids Klothesline is a children’s specialty shop in downtown Perrysburg. Teresa Meredith has been a part of the team there for more than a decade.

“We have fantastic customers. They have been so loyal and supportive. We are very appreciative. Our customer service, unique items and personal relationships are paramount to us. We are offering some things this year we have not before. We will have clothing in larger sizes for boys, more books and toys. We are also happy to help people shop by phone or through social media,” said Meredith.

There are normally special holiday shopping events around the region, and there will no doubt be changes to some of those events this year.

In Perrysburg, there will be an extended Holiday Open House. It’s been expanded from one day to six days. It runs from November 16-21.

