Macy’s giving away coats to charity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Macy’s and nonprofit Clothes4Souls are proud to announce its eighth annual “Buy a Coat and We’ll Donate One” campaign.

From Wednesday to Sunday, Macy’s invites customers to help those in need, now more than ever, by purchasing a coat online at Macys.com. For every eligible coat purchased online, Macy’s will donate a brand new coat, up to 20,000 coats, to Clothes4Souls to provide warmth, hope and dignity to those in need this winter.

