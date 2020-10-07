October 7th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warmer and windy today with highs in the middle 70s. Wind gusts may reach 30 to 35 mph as times. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the middle 40s. Thursday will bring more sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 70s. There is a chance for a few showers next Monday and Tuesday depending on the track of Hurricane Delta and the timing of a cold front to our west.

