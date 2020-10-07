Advertisement

Perrysburg Schools Foundation will host a Town Hall Meeting on Thursday

Central Office Sign
Central Office Sign(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Schools Foundation will host a Town Hall Meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday via live streaming on Facebook and PSF TV.

The event will feature a panel and presentation focused on the Perrysburg Schools permanent improvement levy renewal on the November 3 ballot.

The community is encouraged to participate by watching the event (live or afterward) as well as by submitting questions for the panel. Any member of the community may submit a question about the levy renewal using the link or calling Rachel Zickar at 419-874-9131 ext. 2156 by the end of the day on Wednesday. The organizers will do their best to answer all questions. Please note that questions may be combined for brevity and/or edited for clarity.

To learn more about the November 3, 2020 levy, you may visit the Info tab of the school district website, www.perrysburgschools.net.

