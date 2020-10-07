Experts watching “bellweather” Wood County in election

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As early voting begins in Ohio, one of the counties polling experts from across the country watch closely is Wood County. Voters there have a long history of picking the winning presidential candidate, with some calling it a bellwether county.

Since 1892, Wood County voters have matched the winning presidential candidate all but seven times.

Day one of voting in Wood County had its typical voting computer stations, twice as many this year. But now to get to them, people had to go through temperature checks, a line with six feet of distance, and a check-in behind plexiglass.

Voters had lots of issues on their minds as they cast those ballots. National political writer David Wasserman calls Wood County a bellwether county because of its mix of rural and college-aged voters. It’s a place where both Donald Trump and Sherrod Brown have recently won handily.

So whether you’re voting to continue the Trump economy ...

“It’s going great guns. It’s really improving 401ks and everything,” said Wood County voter Sue Whitmire.

Or to get him out of office all together ….

“It’s been rough, it’s been really rough for a lot of people, and it’s time to go back to some sort of decency and honesty,” said Wood County voter Ali Watkins.

Wood County and its voters will be heard and watched.

“I guess there’s a little pressure there. You obviously want to make sure you get your results in quick because people will be looking at that,” said Terry Burton of the Wood County Board of Elections.

If you’re a Wood County voter who requested an absentee ballot, those went into the mail Tuesday.

