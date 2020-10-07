Secretary of State allows more drop boxes but not countywide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a change in how you can drop off your absentee ballot this election season but it’s not nearly the change some were looking for.

Lucas County currently has one elections drop box. It sits in front of One Government Center near Jackson Street.

Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose now says more boxes like it are allowed but LaRose said Monday they’re only allowed at the Boards of Election.

“Ohio has more options for returning absentee ballots than there has ever been before,” LaRose told 13abc.

That’s not the news Lucas County Democrats were hoping for. They and Democrats statewide have asked for drop boxes across different locations countywide to help collect applications and the roughly 2 million absentee ballots already requested.

“We need a safe place to vote. We’re ready to go. We’ll work with the board of elections. Let’s keep more people voting not less,” said Lucas County commissioner Pete Gerken.

13abc asked the LaRose if there was any way to do additional boxes in additional locations throughout the counties before election day.

“It wouldn’t be prudent to make that change before election day because with early voting beginning in just several hours at this point it’s not the time to be making those changes,” said LaRose.

LaRose telling 13abc that instead of filing a lawsuit, which Democratic leaders have, he says the should have worked with the legislature to come up a drop box plan.

“I’m not going to get distracted by the noise being created by partisans that want to sort of create this distraction. We know it’s easy to vote in Ohio,” said LaRose.

“Secretary, the law allows you. Deploy the ballot boxes,” said Gerken.

The Lucas County Clerk of Courts Bernie Quilter has offered up the 4 auto title offices across the county to serve as Lucas County drop box locations. They are secured and have security cameras. But the Secretary of State says the time has passed and that he won’t be putting extra boxes in different parts of any counties.

