Advertisement

Swanton artist doesn’t let blindness cloud his vision

A Swanton man who is legally blind is using his artistic ability to capture the sights all around him.
Rick Fravor stands in front of his painting entitled, "Window to Creation."
Rick Fravor stands in front of his painting entitled, "Window to Creation."(Jack Bassett)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - With a brush, a canvas, and a whole lot of heart, one local artist is using his painting ability to reflect the world around him.

“I can’t imagine my life without having a brush in my hand," says 30-year-old Rick Fravor. He has a gift. In his Swanton childhood home, Rick’s every brushstroke creates images of beauty.

Rick Fravor hard at work painting inside his studio.
Rick Fravor hard at work painting inside his studio.(Jack Bassett)

“I really want to paint the scene of like God’s hand reaching down and touching the mountain tops," says Fravor.

Rick’s artwork captures the details of sunsets, mountain tops, and the images he sees in his head. Fravor is legally blind and turns to art to detail the world around him.

“My mind’s eye picks up where my physical eyes lack," he says.

Fravor's painting entitled "Waves," capturing a reflection of love and nature.
Fravor's painting entitled "Waves," capturing a reflection of love and nature.(Jack Bassett)

When Rick was in kindergarten, neurologists discovered a brain tumor on the optic nerve of his left eye. He was left with no peripheral vision and restrictions to his overall sight.

“We found he had a brain tumor and they said his eyes were messed up and I just couldn’t believe it," says Rick’s mother Deb Fravor. “How can he paint? What does he see?”

Rick’s vision is rated at 20/200, so he is limited but not completely restricted from doing the things he loves, like using acrylic paints to capture what he sees and feels. He says sis biggest inspirations are his faith and his love for Bob Ross.

“I just do what I can with what I have and that’s all you can be asked of," said Rick Fravor.

Rick hopes to one day paint full time for a living as an illustrator for children’s books, using his gift to inspire others and capture the beauty of the world one painting at a time.

Rick Fravor's completed close up look at, "Window to Creation."
Rick Fravor's completed close up look at, "Window to Creation."(Jack Bassett)

“He’s very godly," says his mother. “I think he captures the beauty of God from his mind first and then he puts it on palettes.”

“When people ask me how, I just say thank God," said Rick Fravor.

Fravor’s work is available to purchase and observe on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maumee man charged after driving into two homes

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Maumee man charged after driving into two homes

News

Under One Roof Food Pantry benefits from Meijer fundraiser

Updated: 1 hour ago
Thanks to Meijer and its Simply Give program, shoppers at the Maumee store can buy a $10 Simply Give gift card when they are at the cash register. That $10 goes directly to Under One Roof’s operation.

News

Holiday shopping season presents another pandemic challenge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Northwest Ohio is full of locally-owned boutiques and shops. This year has been an enormous challenge for a lot of them. Many store owners have already worked on their plans to get you in the door this season. Things like having lower price points on some merchandise, and offering more casual and comfortable clothes.

News

Dance Your Way to Better Health

Updated: 1 hours ago
Doctors say dancing is one of the best ways to stay healthy

Latest News

News

Holiday shopping changes for local stores

Updated: 1 hours ago
A lot of store owners have worked on plans to get shoppers in the door sooner this year as well

News

Antwerp High School to receive a $1,500 grant from the NFL

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
The NFL singled out sophomore defensive lineman Kendric Robinson for his play on the field.

News

Fire rages near Castalia

Updated: 2 hours ago
A major fire at the intersection of S.R. 101 and S.R. 412 is visible for miles, according to witnesses in Sandusky County.

News

50,000+ poll workers sign up in Ohio

Updated: 3 hours ago
With 27 days until the election, 51,918 Ohioans have signed up to serve as a poll worker on November 3, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Wednesday.

Football

UT, BGSU will face off in first week of MAC football

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The Battle of I-75 will kick off MAC football this year.

News

Dorr Elementary’s Hadsell named Secretary of the Year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Cindy Hadswell has been at Dorr for nearly a decade.