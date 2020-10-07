Advertisement

Toledo City Council approves purchase of body cameras, delays vote on new vehicles

Vote on 14 new police vehicles expected to take place Oct. 20
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council members on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve the purchase of 195 new police body cameras but delayed a vote on the purchase of 14 new police vehicles.

Councilwoman Theresa Gadus referred the vehicle item to committee.

“I just want to make sure we’re doing on due diligence for the taxpayers and that without competitive bidding we’re getting the lowest and best price,” she told 13abc.

Council President Matt Cherry said, “Some cars are in very bad disrepair. That’s their office, somewhere they’re spending 8-10 hours days in and we need to have vehicles that are adequate for them and we need these vehicles desperately so I hope councilwoman Gadus gets all her questions answered in the next two weeks and hopefully, we’ll be voting on that in two weeks from [Tuesday].”

The 195 additional body cameras would give the Toledo Police Department a total of 559 cameras, which would allow every officer who interacts with the public to have one.

