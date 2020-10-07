Advertisement

UT, BGSU will face off in first week of MAC football

(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Battle of I-75 will kick off MAC football this year. The league announced the six-game conference only schedule on Wednesday, including a kick-off game on November 4th between the University of Toledo Rockets and the Bowling Green State University Falcons. Last year, the Falcons won the annual grudge match for the first time in nearly a decade.

The MAC, like most college leagues, has struggled to find a way for games to go on safely while the coronavirus pandemic continues. The shortened season will still have to take place without fans. No general public attendance or tailgating will be permitted at the games. Even marching band, dance, and cheer participation will be up to the discretion of the universities themselves. All games are subject to the protocols in place by the host team’s state and local authorities.

You can check out the entire schedule below.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Ball State at Miami

Eastern Michigan at Kent State

Western Michigan at Akron

Bowling Green at Toledo

Buffalo at Northern Illinois

Ohio at Central Michigan

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Akron at Ohio

Kent State at Bowling Green

Miami at Buffalo

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Toledo at Western Michigan

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Akron at Kent State

Buffalo at Bowling Green

Ohio at Miami

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Northern Illinois at Ball State

Toledo at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Central Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 28

Ball State at Toledo

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan

Bowling Green at Ohio

Kent State at Buffalo

Miami at Akron

Saturday, Dec. 5

Ball State at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan

Toledo at Northern Illinois

Bowling Green at Akron

Buffalo at Ohio

Kent State at Miami

Saturday, Dec. 12

Central Michigan at Toledo

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Ball State

Akron at Buffalo

Miami at Bowling Green

Ohio at Kent State

Friday, Dec. 18

MAC Football Championship Game – Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.) Time: TBD

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten reverses course, announces October return for football

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The conference announced daily testing for players and team personnel, beginning Sept. 30.

News

OSU lawsuit against Big Ten holds little weight, but could have other benefits

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
A University of Toledo law professor says the potential lawsuit might not be successful but could force schools to move forward on season.

News

DeWine: Big Ten football season not out of the question

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The conference elected to delay the start of its season, leading to weeks of speculation and rumors.

Football

Football Friday August 28 Part 2

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT

Latest News

Football

BGSU football player, wife have end zone gender reveal celebration

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Ennis
BGSU tight end Presley Motes and his wife got some exciting news in a very fitting fashion.

Sports

ESPN: Big Ten postpones football, fall sports until spring

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider and Tricia Ennis
According to sources, conference presidents vote 12-2 to cancel football season during coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

MAC delays fall sports; football unchanged

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT
Field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country competition will now be delayed until September 3rd.

College

MAC delays start to fall sports season

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The affected sports are men's and women's soccer, field hockey, women's volleyball, and men's and women's cross country.

Football

Clemson beats Ohio State to advance in college football playoffs

Updated: Dec. 29, 2019 at 12:05 AM EST
No. 3 Clemson beats No. 2 Ohio State 29-23 to advance to face No. 1 LSU in college football national championship game.

Football

Buckeyes drop to No. 2 in final CFP rankings, play Clemson in Fiesta Bowl

Updated: Dec. 8, 2019 at 1:10 PM EST
Playoff pairings: LSU vs. Oklahoma; Ohio State vs. Clemson.