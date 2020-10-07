UT, BGSU will face off in first week of MAC football

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Battle of I-75 will kick off MAC football this year. The league announced the six-game conference only schedule on Wednesday, including a kick-off game on November 4th between the University of Toledo Rockets and the Bowling Green State University Falcons. Last year, the Falcons won the annual grudge match for the first time in nearly a decade.

The MAC, like most college leagues, has struggled to find a way for games to go on safely while the coronavirus pandemic continues. The shortened season will still have to take place without fans. No general public attendance or tailgating will be permitted at the games. Even marching band, dance, and cheer participation will be up to the discretion of the universities themselves. All games are subject to the protocols in place by the host team’s state and local authorities.

You can check out the entire schedule below.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Ball State at Miami

Eastern Michigan at Kent State

Western Michigan at Akron

Bowling Green at Toledo

Buffalo at Northern Illinois

Ohio at Central Michigan

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Akron at Ohio

Kent State at Bowling Green

Miami at Buffalo

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Toledo at Western Michigan

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Akron at Kent State

Buffalo at Bowling Green

Ohio at Miami

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Northern Illinois at Ball State

Toledo at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Central Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 28

Ball State at Toledo

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan

Bowling Green at Ohio

Kent State at Buffalo

Miami at Akron

Saturday, Dec. 5

Ball State at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan

Toledo at Northern Illinois

Bowling Green at Akron

Buffalo at Ohio

Kent State at Miami

Saturday, Dec. 12

Central Michigan at Toledo

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Ball State

Akron at Buffalo

Miami at Bowling Green

Ohio at Kent State

Friday, Dec. 18

MAC Football Championship Game – Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.) Time: TBD

