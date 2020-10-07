UT, BGSU will face off in first week of MAC football
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Battle of I-75 will kick off MAC football this year. The league announced the six-game conference only schedule on Wednesday, including a kick-off game on November 4th between the University of Toledo Rockets and the Bowling Green State University Falcons. Last year, the Falcons won the annual grudge match for the first time in nearly a decade.
The MAC, like most college leagues, has struggled to find a way for games to go on safely while the coronavirus pandemic continues. The shortened season will still have to take place without fans. No general public attendance or tailgating will be permitted at the games. Even marching band, dance, and cheer participation will be up to the discretion of the universities themselves. All games are subject to the protocols in place by the host team’s state and local authorities.
You can check out the entire schedule below.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Ball State at Miami
Eastern Michigan at Kent State
Western Michigan at Akron
Bowling Green at Toledo
Buffalo at Northern Illinois
Ohio at Central Michigan
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Akron at Ohio
Kent State at Bowling Green
Miami at Buffalo
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
Eastern Michigan at Ball State
Toledo at Western Michigan
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Akron at Kent State
Buffalo at Bowling Green
Ohio at Miami
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Northern Illinois at Ball State
Toledo at Eastern Michigan
Western Michigan at Central Michigan
Saturday, Nov. 28
Ball State at Toledo
Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan
Northern Illinois at Western Michigan
Bowling Green at Ohio
Kent State at Buffalo
Miami at Akron
Saturday, Dec. 5
Ball State at Central Michigan
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
Toledo at Northern Illinois
Bowling Green at Akron
Buffalo at Ohio
Kent State at Miami
Saturday, Dec. 12
Central Michigan at Toledo
Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
Western Michigan at Ball State
Akron at Buffalo
Miami at Bowling Green
Ohio at Kent State
Friday, Dec. 18
MAC Football Championship Game – Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.) Time: TBD
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.