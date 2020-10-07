Woodmore High School on lockdown

ELMORE, Ohio (WTVG) - Woodmore High School is currently on lockdown due to a message found in a bathroom, the school said in a message to parents Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement is on the scene and is “currently working with Administration as a response to this message.”

There is no indication of what the message said.

Woodmore is asking parents and guardians to not come to the school to pick up children at this time. Law enforcement is not allowing access to the building until further notice.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.