Authorities responding to Turnpike crash

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are responding to a crash on the eastbound Ohio Turnpike on Thursday morning. The crash is at mile marker 48, beyond State Route 109.

A semi-truck rolled over and ended up in a ditch on the highway. According to authorities, the truck was driving the speed limit. Possible vehicle malfunction is suspected as the cause.

The driver of the truck is OK. There were no other involved parties.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.