Advertisement

Authorities responding to Turnpike crash

A semi is in a ditch after a single vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike, Thursday, Oct. 8.
A semi is in a ditch after a single vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike, Thursday, Oct. 8.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are responding to a crash on the eastbound Ohio Turnpike on Thursday morning. The crash is at mile marker 48, beyond State Route 109.

A semi-truck rolled over and ended up in a ditch on the highway. According to authorities, the truck was driving the speed limit. Possible vehicle malfunction is suspected as the cause.

The driver of the truck is OK. There were no other involved parties.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Avoiding common absentee ballot mistakes

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Eyes on the VP debate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Local democratic and republican supporters voice their expectations, and opinions of the VP debate Wednesday night.

News

Tiffin mayor announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Aaron Montz announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has served as Tiffin’s mayor since 2011.

News

Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz announced on twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz announced on twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Castalia fire 2

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Castalia fire

Updated: 10 hours ago
Sam Isleib

News

Maumee man charged after driving into two homes

Updated: 13 hours ago
Maumee man charged after driving into two homes

News

Swanton artist doesn’t let blindness cloud his vision

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
A Swanton man who is legally blind is using his artistic ability to capture the sights all around him.

News

Under One Roof Food Pantry benefits from Meijer fundraiser

Updated: 13 hours ago
Thanks to Meijer and its Simply Give program, shoppers at the Maumee store can buy a $10 Simply Give gift card when they are at the cash register. That $10 goes directly to Under One Roof’s operation.

News

Holiday shopping season presents another pandemic challenge

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Northwest Ohio is full of locally-owned boutiques and shops. This year has been an enormous challenge for a lot of them. Many store owners have already worked on their plans to get you in the door this season. Things like having lower price points on some merchandise, and offering more casual and comfortable clothes.