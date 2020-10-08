Advertisement

Cooper charged for shooting at man mowing his lawn

Tyree Cooper is charged with shooting at a man who was mowing his lawn in September. Cooper was arrested Oct. 6.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who allegedly shot at another man while he was mowing the lawn was arrested Tuesday and charged with felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

Tyree R. Cooper Jr., 18, had his bond set at $120,000 for both counts. He will be back in court Thursday.

According to court records, Cooper drove his vehicle past a home in the 100 block of Lakeshore Ave. on Sept. 16. Cooper slowed his vehicle to speak with the victim, who was mowing the lawn.

A short time later, the victim heard what he thought was fireworks and turned around to see the suspect firing a gun at him from an adjacent field.

On Tuesday, officers spotted Cooper and knew about the warrant for felonious assault. They arrested him with a loaded 9mm gun in his backpack.

