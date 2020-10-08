Eyes on the VP debate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Less than a month away from the 2020 presidential election, Toledo voters weighed in on both sides of the race the night of the vice presidential debate.

Bill Delaney, president of the Greater Toledo Republican Club, and a member of the Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee says he’s expecting a much calmer debate in comparison to last week.

“It got kind of out of line, I can say that honestly, but (Trump) was trying to get his point across and he’s strong, and he will not let somebody run over him, but tonight you’re going to see a calmer situation."

Melissa Portala, a member of Toledo Persists, a local group promoting progressive activism, hosted a vice presidential debate party in her backyard Wednesday evening.

Portala, limiting the party to 20 people, instructed all guests to wear masks while watching the debate outdoors, stressing the importance of Americans to tune in.

“We’ve got two elderly gentlemen, one’s who’s actually sick," explains Portala, "So either one of these people may have to step in and take on the presidential role.”

The next presidential debate will take place on Thursday, October 15th.

