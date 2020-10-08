“Hope for the Hungry” brings in truckloads of food for families in need

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Chances are you’ve had the jingle stuck in your head at some point: “The place to go is Alexis and Monroe!” The Sylvania crossroads saw plenty of generous Toledoans dropping off food at our Hope for the Hungry drive-thru finale on Thursday, though the weeks leading up to it nearly caused Dave White Chevrolet to rearrange their lobby.

As executive manager Joe Mehling puts it: “Our showroom was virtually full of food, and the gentlemen from the Army/180th have been unloading out and putting it in the truck. We already had several full boxes, and we hadn’t even started [the drive-thru] yet!”

The process is simple enough for a big payoff: “We load it to go down to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, then Jim Caldwell and his crew sort it and get [the food] out to the necessary places to distribute to those who need it.”

The Hope for the Hungry drive have become even more necessary heading into the home stretch of 2020 -- and Caldwell views the success of last year’s event as a starting point. “Our distribution over the last 6 months has increased by 60%, so that’s the severity of the problem, and we need the support now more than ever before. We raised approximately $700,000 between the valuation of the food and actual cash, and we’re looking to at least equal that again this year.”

Sautter’s Market is a major reason for that success, with customers paying $20 for $25 worth of groceries for the Food Bank to pick up later. “They’ve already been down there twice to pick up food because they had run out of space,” recalls Mehling, “so it’s gone over very well. Jim [Sautter] does a great job of discounting the food and handling all of it, then the Food Bank reaps the benefits.”

In the most uncertain year of many of our lives, Mehling says the giving spirit is on full display in Toledo -- and will be long after this drive is over. “As long as we can continue to help the community and give back a little bit, and partner with someone like Channel 13, it’s phenomenal.”

Caldwell says the look of happiness and relief on the faces of those in need make efforts like this well worth it: “They shouldn’t have to struggle between paying bills and getting some food. We go to Kroger, Walmart, or Meijer and take it for granted, while there are a lot of us who look just like you and I, who don’t have the ability to do that right now.”

To help the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank with any food or monetary donations at any time, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.