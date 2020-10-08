Idle cars can lead to surprise issues down the line

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - AAA wants to remind drivers that October is Car Care Month. It’s a time when drivers are encouraged to check on things like fluids, tires, brakes, and batteries before the weather turns.

Matt Barnes is the manager of the AAA Car Care Center on Airport Road in Toledo. He says the company has already fielded lots of calls because people aren’t properly maintaining their cars.

“Have your battery checked," says Barnes. “Especially during COVID we’ve seen an increase of 3800 calls just on batteries thus far leading up to October. With cars sitting idly, you want to make sure that your battery is fully charged. Get that car out and rive it at least once a week.”

Barnes also says it’s important to look at other things like your wiper blades.

“It’s a small thing but when the weather changes, a bad blade could put you and your family in danger on the roads,” he warns.

