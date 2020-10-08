Advertisement

Library, Metroparks offering free storytime for children

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo organizations are joining together to offer free storytimes for children at various parks around the area.

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library and Metroparks Toledo are offering the storytimes, which will include a story, song. movement, and more, presented by librarians.

The storytime schedule and locations are:

Space is limited in each event, so registration is encouraged.

Following health official guidelines, all participants and staff must wear masks and abide by proper social distancing guidelines for the duration of the program. Participants must bring their own mask.

