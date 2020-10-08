Man dies in fiery motorcycle crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcyclist is dead after a fiery crash Wednesday afternoon in Toledo.

A Toledo Police unit on routine patrol around 2:19 p.m. noticed a large fire near Smead and Woodruff. Toledo Fire & Rescue responded, and when they put out the fire, a dead man was found.

According to a Traffic Accident Reconstructionist, the motorcyclist struck a curb on the west side of Smead, causing the rider to lose control. The rider ran off the roadway and struck a fence, causing the motorcycle to engulf in flames.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.