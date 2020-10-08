Advertisement

October 8th Weather Forecast

Warm & Sunny
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and nice today with a high in the upper 60 to around 70 degrees. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the low 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s. Saturday will bring more sunshine with highs near 80. More clouds return late Sunday. There is a chance of rain late Monday into Monday night. Highs next week will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

