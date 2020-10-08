Advertisement

Ottawa Co. to test Davis-Besse emergency sirens Friday

An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor.
An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor.(Todd Gaertner | WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - If you hear some emergency sirens going off around lunchtime Friday, don’t worry.

At noon Friday, Ottawa County will test the emergency Planning Zone sirens for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station. The 54 sirens are located in portions of Ottawa and Lucas counties.

The test will last for three minutes. It’s part of an annual requirement.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Library, Metroparks offering free storytime for children

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Space is limited, so registration is encouraged.

Crime

Cooper charged for shooting at man mowing his lawn

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The 18-year-old is charged with felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

News

Vehicle malfunction suspected in Turnpike crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash was at mile marker 48, beyond State Route 109.

News

Avoiding common absentee ballot mistakes

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Eyes on the VP debate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Local democratic and republican supporters voice their expectations, and opinions of the VP debate Wednesday night.

News

Tiffin mayor announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Aaron Montz announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has served as Tiffin’s mayor since 2011.

News

Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz announced on twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz announced on twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Castalia fire 2

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Castalia fire

Updated: 12 hours ago
Sam Isleib

News

Maumee man charged after driving into two homes

Updated: 15 hours ago
Maumee man charged after driving into two homes