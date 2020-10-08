Ottawa Co. to test Davis-Besse emergency sirens Friday

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - If you hear some emergency sirens going off around lunchtime Friday, don’t worry.

At noon Friday, Ottawa County will test the emergency Planning Zone sirens for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station. The 54 sirens are located in portions of Ottawa and Lucas counties.

The test will last for three minutes. It’s part of an annual requirement.

