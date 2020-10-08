Scammers using e-mail to target personal information

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The President of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan’s Better Business Bureau is warning about a scam making its way online.

“This is not just seniors folks this is anybody," said BBB President Dick Eppstein. "Anybody can be a victim of these scams.”

Email “phishing” is emerging as the most common trend for hackers and thieves.

“It’s literally fishing for a response and these things are sent out in gigantic numbers, millions, billions of these phone calls or emails are sent out and the intent is to get somebody to respond,” said BBB President Dick Eppstein.

NW Ohio & SE Michigan BBB is closely tracking the emerging reports of "email phishing" attacks in the area. (Jack Bassett)

Eppstein explains emails that appear to look like they are from legitimate sources are sent out to the general public. The emails contain links that once clicked, can give hackers access to credit card information, personal data, and full computer control.

“You could get an email and click on the link and download ransom wear that could actually lock up your hard drive on your computer. That’s the ultimate nightmare,” said Eppstein.

Employees with Toledo Information Technology Company Modern Data, provide around the clock support to users who suffer digital attacks.

“When in doubt if its an email that looks fishy or phony, when in doubt call or go to the website directly yourself. Don’t click on links that are embedded in emails,” said Modern Data President and CEO Jeff Boresma.

Toledo IT company Modern data provides around the clock digital security service. (Jack Bassett)

Borsema says amid the pandemic more than ever users are online and are surrounded by possible threats.

“What they are after are your login credentials, your user name, your password, it could be for your bank, it could be for your amazon account, we see that a lot,” said Borsema.

Borsema believes not all online attacks are avoidable, but preventive action can go a long way to keep users safe and secure.

“It’s very difficult, its always best to just have as much security, complex passwords, change your passwords, use two-factor authorization when its available to try and cut it off on the front end,” said Borsema.

You can report cases of cyber attacks and email “phishing” to the Better Business Bureau on their website.

