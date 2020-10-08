Advertisement

Scammers using e-mail to target personal information

October marks National Cybersecurity Month. With more people online than ever, the Better Business Bureau is warning users about a new kind of attack by hackers.
With more people online than ever, the Better Business Bureau is warning users about a new kind of attack by hackers.
With more people online than ever, the Better Business Bureau is warning users about a new kind of attack by hackers.(Jack Bassett)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The President of Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan’s Better Business Bureau is warning about a scam making its way online.

“This is not just seniors folks this is anybody," said BBB President Dick Eppstein. "Anybody can be a victim of these scams.”

Email “phishing” is emerging as the most common trend for hackers and thieves.

“It’s literally fishing for a response and these things are sent out in gigantic numbers, millions, billions of these phone calls or emails are sent out and the intent is to get somebody to respond,” said BBB President Dick Eppstein.

NW Ohio & SE Michigan BBB is closely tracking the emerging reports of "email phishing" attacks in the area.
NW Ohio & SE Michigan BBB is closely tracking the emerging reports of "email phishing" attacks in the area.(Jack Bassett)

Eppstein explains emails that appear to look like they are from legitimate sources are sent out to the general public. The emails contain links that once clicked, can give hackers access to credit card information, personal data, and full computer control.

“You could get an email and click on the link and download ransom wear that could actually lock up your hard drive on your computer. That’s the ultimate nightmare,” said Eppstein.

Employees with Toledo Information Technology Company Modern Data, provide around the clock support to users who suffer digital attacks.

“When in doubt if its an email that looks fishy or phony, when in doubt call or go to the website directly yourself. Don’t click on links that are embedded in emails,” said Modern Data President and CEO Jeff Boresma.

Toledo IT company Modern data provides around the clock digital security service.
Toledo IT company Modern data provides around the clock digital security service.(Jack Bassett)

Borsema says amid the pandemic more than ever users are online and are surrounded by possible threats.

“What they are after are your login credentials, your user name, your password, it could be for your bank, it could be for your amazon account, we see that a lot,” said Borsema.

Borsema believes not all online attacks are avoidable, but preventive action can go a long way to keep users safe and secure.

“It’s very difficult, its always best to just have as much security, complex passwords, change your passwords, use two-factor authorization when its available to try and cut it off on the front end,” said Borsema.

You can report cases of cyber attacks and email “phishing” to the Better Business Bureau on their website.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Hope for the Hungry” brings in truckloads of food for families in need

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Dan Smith
Last year's Hope for the Hungry drive raised $700,000 for needy Northwest Ohio families -- and with the need greater than ever before, officials hope to deliver even greater truckloads of supplies to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.

News

Toledo police investigate alleged hit and run of a pedestrian

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Means
Toledo police investigate alleged hit and run of a pedestrian

News

Ask a Meteorologist | What causes hurricanes?

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jay Berschback explains the many forces that cause the summer's dangerous coastal storms.

News

“Hope for the Hungry” brings in truckloads of food for families in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Last year's Hope for the Hungry drive raised $700,000 for needy Northwest Ohio families, and Toledoans have stepped up to help out once more.

Latest News

News

Idle cars can lead to surprise issues down the line

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erica Murphy
AAA wants drivers to use the month of Ocotber to pay extrat attention to their cars before the weather turns.

News

TPS preps for students returning to class Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The Toledo Public School district is getting ready to send students back into the classroom on Monday. Students Pre-K through 2nd grade will come back first with the rest of the students due back to a hybrid schedule on October 26th.

News

What happens next if President pulls out of next presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
What happens next if President pulls out of next presidential debate

News

Michigan AG, US Attorneys discuss charges against conspirators

Updated: 6 hours ago
Michigan's Attorney General, along with two U.S. Attorneys and the Michigan State Police, discuss the investigation into and charges of 13 people who allegedly plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer.

News

Man dies in fiery motorcycle crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The identity of the man has not been released.

Crime

Suspect assaults TPD officer during arrest

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The officer received stitches to his elbow after he and the suspect went to the ground.