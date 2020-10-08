Advertisement

Six arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

United States Attorneys from both the Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan, as well as Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, are expected to convene for a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Six people have been arrested in a plot to overthrow elements of the government, including a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WTVG) - Six people are facing federal charges in a plot to overthrow certain elements of the government and kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer. Seven individuals also face state felony charges under Michigan’s Anti-terrorism Act.

According to a criminal complaint filed in US District Court, a group consisting of approximately 15 people from multiple states met in Dublin, Ohio, in June of this year to discuss the plan. Among those discussions were plans to start a group dedicated to the Bill of Rights and self-sufficiency, and a conversation regarding state governments they believed violated the U.S. Consitution, including Michigan and Gov. Whitmer. The group reportedly decided to expand recruiting efforts and reached out to a Michigan-based militia group that was already on the FBI’s radar.

Michigan AG on Plot

HAPPENING NOW: Michigan's Attorney General, along with two Michigan US Attorneys, hold a press conference following the arrest of six people for a plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer.

Posted by 13abc on Thursday, October 8, 2020

The complaint continues that one of the group’s organizers told others during a June 2020 second amendment rally in Lansing, that he planned to attack the state capitol. During a recorded phone call, the organizer said he needed “200 men” to storm the capitol building and take hostages, including the governor, and would try Governor Whitmer for what they called treason.

Among the complaints recorded by FBI informants were concerns about the judicial system and controlling the opening of gyms in the state. Gov. Whitmer had ordered gyms and other public facilities closed as part of the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Conspirators also, reportedly, discussed attacking a Michigan State Police facility and shooting up the governor’s vacation home during which they would “grab the governor." Documents say they were planning to transport the governor to a secure location in Wisconsin for “trial.” Later conversations recorded by the FBI included plans to take other violent action against the governor.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced during a press conference on Thursday that her office, in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney offices of both the Eastern and Western Districts, would be filing felony charges against seven individuals already in custody as part of the case. Those charges stem from Michigan’s Anti-terrorism Act and were filed against men known to be members or associates of the Michigan militia group Wolverine Watchmen.

“There has been a disturbing increase in anti-government rhetoric and the re-emergence of groups that embrace extremist ideologies,” Attorney General Nessel said. “These groups often seek to recruit new members by seizing on a moment of civil unrest and using it to advance their agenda of self-reliance and armed resistance. This is more than just political disagreement or passionate advocacy, some of these groups' mission is simply to create chaos and inflict harm upon others.”

All seven were charged with providing material support for terrorist acts, a charge which carries a 20-year maximum sentence and a $20,000 fine. All were also charged with felony firearms charges for carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony. Three were charged with gang membership. The individuals range in age from 21 to 42 and are from a variety of towns across Michigan, including Milford, Belleville, Cadillac, Plainwell, Shelbyville, and Munith.

