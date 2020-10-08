Suspect assaults TPD officer during arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police officer was injured after a felonious assault suspect he was attempting to arrest fought and hit the officer several times in the face.

Antonio Villareal, 33, was a suspect in a felonious assault Wednesday evening in the 100 block of Steel. He was fleeing the scene when witnesses pointed him out to police.

Officer Edward Spellis caught up with Villareal, who still carrying the baseball bat used in the original assault, in an alley near Licking and Mott. As Ofc. Spellis attempted to detain Villareal, the suspect struck the officer in the face several times with a closed fist. The officer took Villareal to the ground, and Spellis' left elbow broke their fall.

The officer received four stitches in his elbow and was ordered to go to Occupational Health.

Villareal was arrested. He is charged with felonious assault, assault on a peace officer, and aggravated menacing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

