TARTA, TARPS offering free rides through Election Day
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA and TARPS are offering free services to the public through Election Day, November 3, to help northwest Ohio residents get to the polls.
Information about TARTA’s 16 fixed-route bus lines and Call-A-Ride services are available at TARTA’s website or by calling 419-243-7433. Routes and schedules are also available on mobile trip planners like Google Maps.
Residents eligible to use TARPS should call 419-382-9901 to make a reservation.
Riders with specialized mobility issues should call TARTA’s Mobility Management program at 419-725-5281.
