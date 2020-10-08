Tiffin mayor announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Aaron Montz announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He has served as Tiffin’s mayor since 2011.

“That just shows that anybody is susceptible and I know the mayor is careful about social distancing and wearing his mask but if someone was near him without a mask you have to remember we wear masks to protect others,” Seneca County Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer said.

City administrator Dale E. Thornton said Montz will quarantine for at least the next ten days. Very few employees have been in close proximity to Montz in recent days but those that were, have been notified.

Schweitzer said, “Some times people aren’t very forthcoming with their close contact because they don’t want to embarrass them or put them in a position to have to quarantine for 14 days so it’s very important that people do share that with us. It’s going to help protect our community and each other and help keep our cases lower.”

The city administrator also told 13abc that the Mayor was tested Wednesday at Mercy Hospital of Tiffin and the results did come back positive. He has placed himself under quarantine for at least the next ten days during which time he will continue to monitor his symptoms. The Mayor will continue to work at home during the period of his quarantine. He remains available to the staff and members of City Council via phone or email as needed.

