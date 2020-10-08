Toledo police investigate alleged hit and run of a pedestrian

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A couple involved in an alleged hit and run accident in Toledo is speaking out.

Police were called to an accident involving a pedestrian hit near Park and Mason.

Police crews found Katlyn Brown lying in the street with several injuries. The victim and her husband say they know the person they say allegedly hit her. Brown says the dispute is over a car her husband allegedly bought from a friend.

She says the owner of the car took the car back.

“We didn’t know it was them at the time until we ran outside and I seen the car. I ran out there to ask if we could get our stuff out of the car because we were in the process of moving. We had everything in the car from my money cards to like the kids stuff and everything,” said Katlyn Brown.

Police say the case has been assigned to investigators in the traffic division. No charges have been filed

