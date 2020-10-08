TPS preps for students returning to class Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Public School district is getting ready to send students back into the classroom on Monday, after the coronavirus pandemic led to remote-learning in the first two months of school..

Pre-K through 2nd grade students will come back first, with the rest of the students due back in a hybrid schedule on October 26th.

Bussing will be a focus for the district’s COVID-19 safety precautions.

There will be only one student per seat on the bus, though family members can share seats. The busses will fill from back-to-front when kids get on and unloaded at school from front-to-back.

Masks are required for all students and bus drivers, who will also be wearing face shields for an extra level of protection when loading and unloading students, that can be flipped up while driving.

Classes will be at 50% capacity, splitting them in two using the hybrid model. Desks are spaced 6 feet apart and students will stay with the same group throughout the entire day. All schools and busses will be sanitized at night.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.