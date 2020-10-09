Advertisement

Catholic Club sock hop goes virtual in 2020

The event is free to view but you’ll have to donate to cast a vote.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An area organization is celebrating the sounds of the 1950s and raising some money for its programs as well. The Catholic Club is getting ready for Sock Hop 2020, but like most things this year, it’s gone virtual.

Starting Monday, October 12th, you’ll be able to vote between 18 couples, featuring a celebrity guest, who have participated in the event over the last three years as they compete for the title of Grand Champion. 13abc’s McKenzie Kuehnlein is one of the participants for the big dance off.

The Sock Hop is completely free to view and all money raised from voting goes to help the Catholic Club serve area children.

If you’re interested in casting a vote and donating to the organization, just visit their website.

