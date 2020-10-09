Advertisement

Community helps Bryan man get life-changing technology

Hi-tech glasses have opened up a whole new world for Benjamin Murray
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An amazing piece of technology has opened up a whole new world for a Williams County man. eSight glasses use a camera, a computer, high definition video and OLED screens to help people see. Benjamin Murray got his first pair four years ago. He received the latest version this week, and it’s all because of the generosity of a lot of people.

Benjamin was legally blind when he was born. His newest eSight glasses have opened up a whole new world for him on his family’s farm in Bryan.

“For 26 years of my life, I was living in the shadows,” says Murray.

And then along came eSight. “I am blown away by this technology, yet again. It helps me do just about anything I want to,” says Murray.

His sister Sara Hartman says the family never treated him as it he couldn’t do things when he was little. She says he’s always had an incredible drive and determination.

“He’s risen above all the challenges he’s faced in life. He is always persevering. It is so wonderful to see how this has changed everything. He used to rely on his hearing. Now he is able to see people’s faces, their facial expressions. The trees, the sun, the flag, the animals here. The whole world around him,” says Hartman.

Benjamin got his first eSight set in 2016.

“I went from 2,400 in one eye and 2,800 in the other to complete restored vision,” says Murray.

But the technology has improved drastically since that first pair, so Benjamin was excited about getting the latest version which just arrived this week. There are no more wires or a bulky case to carry around.

“The clarity is so much better, but the biggest thing for me is the mobility. I am also able to wear it under my glasses, no more custom frames,” said Murray.

Benjamin’s family runs a day program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities on their farm called PeopleWorks of Northwest Ohio. He works there, and his sister Sara says the latest technology has changed his life in so many ways.

“It has given him more stability, and confidence. I have also seen a huge change in him emotionally. He’s a lot happier, and that is wonderful to see. He has joy throughout more of his day, not just in fits and spurts,” said Hartman.

The community has made all of this possible. The eyeware costs thousands of dollars. Dozens of people have donated on several occasions to cover the cost.

“It is beautiful here and to be able to see all that beauty is phenomenal. The support of my family and friends is amazing, my community,” says Murray. This story is a perfect example of what community truly is.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police continue to investigate fiery motorcycle crash in Toledo

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Means
Police continue to investigate fiery motorcycle crash in Toledo

News

Louisiana Gearing Up for Second Hurricane

Updated: 1 hours ago
Louisiana Gearing Up for Second Hurricane

News

Coronavirus restrictions bring tough times for those battling addiction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
May 2020 was the deadliest month in Ohio for drug and alcohol overdoses in the last 14 years.

News

COVID Isolation Increases Drug And Alcohol Abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state of Ohio has had it's highest month of overdose deaths in 14 years during COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Bright Sides for October 9th

Updated: 2 hours ago
A charity sock hop goes virtual, a local conductor's life is told in print, and a little girl with cancer gets to be a princess for a day.

News

Technology helps legally blind Williams County man

Updated: 2 hours ago
The technology uses a camera, a computer, and HD video to help people see

News

Catholic Club sock hop goes virtual in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The event is free to view but you’ll have to donate to cast a vote.

News

Metroparks Meetup: Exploring the “Art” of nature in Northwest Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
It’s often said the devil is in the details, though photographer Art Weber prides himself on showcasing a little slice of heaven in our corner of the world.

News

Police continue to investigate fiery motorcycle crash in Toledo

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police continue to investigate fiery motorcycle crash in Toledo

News

Woman found Not Guilty in Walle Rockets shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
The woman accused of murdering Sterling Parker at a Toledo bar in October of 2019 is found not guilty, by reason of self defense.