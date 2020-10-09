Coronavirus spike in Northwest Ohio brings governor to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took a surprise swing through Northwest Ohio on Friday to discuss a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the region. The stop was part of a short tour of the western part of the state, which has seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the last few weeks.

During the governor’s twice-weekly press conference on Thursday, he announced that five of the top 20 counties in the state ranked by rate of spread were from Northwest Ohio. Those included Fulton, Putnam, Defiance, Hancock, and Wood Counties, all of which have reported a rate of more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents, which is the number the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists as “high incidence."

“Statewide, we’re seeing the positivity rate go up,” said the governor to open the press conference at Toledo Express Airport. “A couple weeks ago we were down to about 2.5-2.6% positivity. Yesterday I think we were about 3.9. Our number of cases seem to be averaging about 1500 a day and a couple weeks ago we were at about 1,000.”

DeWine in Toledo HAPPENING NOW: Gov. DeWine visits Toledo to discuss a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Northwest Ohio. Posted by 13abc on Friday, October 9, 2020

The rest of the press conference struck a similarly urgent tone as the governor attempted to stress the importance of continued vigilance in the ongoing battle against the novel coronavirus. Much of the conversation focused on the more rural counties in Northwest Ohio, where numbers have continued to grow over the past several weeks, even while more urban areas have kept the spread of the virus on a relatively even level.

“Our urban areas are not out of the woods,” said the governor. “But they’re doing better than our rural counties.”

Fulton County was singled out as the area of highest incidence here in Northwest Ohio, with a rate of 287 per 100,000 residents, nearly triple the CDC’s high incidence rate. Putnam County was not far behind at 259 per 100,000, while Defiance County is tracking 233 cases per 100,000. Wood and Hancock Counties are seeing much lower rates, 162 and 154 respectively, but those rates are still well above the CDC’s high incidence rate.

Governor DeWine said that part of the problem in these rural counties is a lower overall rate of mask use, as well as a higher number of people coming together for family gatherings, like funerals and weddings or family cookouts or parties. While the governor made sure to say that citizens are welcome to attend things like funerals or weddings, he stressed that they should do so safely, taking precautions like mask-wearing, social distancing, and holding events outside whenever possible.

Toledo was only the first stop for the governor on Friday. He plans to visit Lima and Dayton later in the day.

