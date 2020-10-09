Arson investigation underway at Toledo mobile home park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating after emergency crews were called to a mobile home park on Nebraska Ave. four times for separate fires Thursday and Friday.

All four incidents at the Liberty Mobile Home Park in the 2400 block of Nebraska are being investigated by Toledo Fire Investigators as arson.

Around 4:22 p.m. Thursday, units were called for a fully involved fire at a vacant mobile home.

They were again sent out for a rubbish fire between a mobile home and an unattached shed. Residents of the mobile home park put out that second fire before units arrived.

The final call Thursday came around 8:23 p.m. for a fire at an attached shed at a vacant mobile home. Residents were once again able to put out that fire before Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo Police arrived.

Around 10:23 a.m. Friday, Toledo Fire & Rescue crews put out an outdoor fire of lawn furniture. TFRD crews put out the fire.

There are no reported injuries from any of the incidents.

A suspect was contacted and taken in for questioning by arson investigators, but they were not charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

