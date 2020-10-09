Fulton County seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fulton County is experiencing a sharp rise in the number of COVID Cases.

According to Kim Cupp, the Fulton County Health Commissioner, it’s because of the increase in cases from long term care facilities. Cupp says “Our average new cases per week was in the teens. So anywhere from 13, 16, 17. Two weeks ago we jumped about 78 cases in that one week period.”

Cupp says while long term care facilities are doing an excellent job of trying to keep COVID at bay but it’s very tough.

“I think the nature of the virus, it comes in pretty quietly," says Cupp. "It can come in asymptomatically. Once it gets hold it can spread like wildfire.”

The Ohio National Guard has stepped in to help with the outbreak at the Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center. And the health department is working with all long term care facilities in the county to help provide them with proper protective gear and testing when needed.

