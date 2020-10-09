Advertisement

Little girl battles cancer, gets princess photo shoot

‘The whole picture just becomes a magical scene’
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (CNN) – A Rhode Island photographer went above and beyond to show support for a little girl battling cancer.

Ashley Richer made her a fairy-tale princess for a day.

Five-year-old Arianna Taft is fighting an advanced form of kidney cancer

Richer learned about her illness and wanted to do what she could to help

She cleared her schedule, bought Arianna some costumes and set up a photo shoot.

But the photos are just the first part. The real magic happens in post-production.

“I basically take each picture and plop it into a digital backdrop, so the whole picture just becomes a magical scene,” Richer said.

Be brave little one ♥️ To help Arianna and her family please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-arianna-in-her-fight?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all

Posted by Ashley Richer Photography on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Richer, who in the past lost a family friend to a terminal illness, said it was important for her to do this.

“It’s really to help them feel special for a day and to kind of make them forget about what they’re going through,” she said.

Arianna dressed up as a bunch of Disney princesses, including Belle, Snow White, Elsa and Merida.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews called to three separate fires at Nebraska Ave. mobile home park

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The fires occurred over a four hour period between 4:22 p.m. and 8:23 p.m. Thursday.

National

Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until May 30

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
Although an exact date for various performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through May 30.

Your Vote

McConnell says no COVID-19 bill likely before Election Day

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR and BRUCE SCHREINER
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told an audience in Kentucky that he doesn’t see a deal coming together soon out of a “murky” situation in which the participants in the negotiations are elbowing for political advantage.

Coronavirus

Enrollment drops worry public schools as pandemic persists

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO
Personal decisions could exacerbate the financial problems of public school systems that receive a set amount of state funding for every student they enroll, which are the vast majority.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus spike in Northwest Ohio brings governor to Toledo

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Governor DeWine took a surprise swing through Northwest Ohio on Friday to discuss a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the region.

National

Cancer patient gets priceless princess pictures

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
A little girl battling cancer becomes a princess for a day.

National

Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Nicknamed the “Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees.

National Politics

13 allegedly plotted to kidnap Mich. gov

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
13 men stand accused of a domestic terrorism plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National

Louisiana braces to relive a nightmare as Delta nears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Your Vote

Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump’s fitness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation Friday that would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the president, insisting it’s not about President Donald Trump but inspired by the need for greater congressional oversight of his White House.